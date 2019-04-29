The Bibi/Trump Cartoon is RIGHT ON!

Not only is it a great telling cartoon, it should be expanded on now that the Israelis/Jews have so condemned it and the cowardly NYTimes owners have stupidly apologized and blamed their journalists for publishing it. Others should now pick up on this cartoon not only republishing it but adding such things as:

Put Kushner in Bibi’s tail

Put Bolton not blind with a wicked laugh in the middle

Put Pompeo and Pence with Christian Crosses on their faces smiling

Put AIPAC also on Bibi’s tail

Put Targets Iran, Lebanon, Palestine all exploding in front of Bibi’s face

And make Bibi’s face more like an attack bulldog

