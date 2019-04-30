Impeachment Soon

When the impeachment of Nixon began the House charged him with:

“failed without lawful cause or excuse to provide papers and things as directed by duly authorized subpoenas”

“willfully disobeyed such subpoenas”

“contempt of Congress”

None of these were crimes in the penal code. They were all violations of his oath of office requiring him to enforce and obey the Constitution and thus “high crimes and misdemeanors”.

Impeachment of Trump will soon begin. It will be an epic political, legal, constitutional, and public opinion battle. It may well define the very parameters of American government, balance of powers, and Constitutional checks and safeguards for the future.

Whether or not the Senate trial results in Trump’s removal from power (as has never happened in history), or Trump stumbles along the way and is forced to make a resignation deal (like Nixon), what must be done is to fully come forth with all the issues, all the reasons, all the details, about what Trump has done that not only warrant but necessitate his impeachment.

