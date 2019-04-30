Khartoum to Cairo

The people of Sudan have risen up! Not only have they toppled their long-time criminal dictator, they are now in the streets in greater numbers than ever demanding a purge of the generals and a real end to military rule of the country. Now what do many Arabs and Muslims say when they are excited and approving? Allahu Akbar!

It’s time for the Egyptian people to get rid of their criminal military dictator Genera Sisi as well. And when they do they must stay in the streets in Cairo like in Khartoum insisting on a complete end to military rule of Egypt! Sisi and his cabal of Generals all must go after what they have done to a once proud and dignified country. It’s time for Egypt to have a popular civilian government as well as Sudan!

