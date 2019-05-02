Barr! What a F*** Up!

Barr has proven himself oh so publicly now to be why lawyers and lobbyists in Washington are so despised as the worst of the worst. So many of them (not all but quite a few) are do disingenuous, deceptive, self-serving, and morally corrupted — however much they play the system maneuvering through the legal loopholes specifically crafted for them by their cohorts to scam the country.

Former CIA, former Justice Department, former private attorney, Barr — now Trump’s point man after in the wings for just such a position — has made himself the face of all these despicable terms. The House should now subpoena him over and over, hold him in contempt, quite possibly refer him for perjury, and force him into civil litigation with fines and punishments for every thing he now does to impede and defy Congressional investigations.

So far the President himself is beyond reach — though some of those closest to him in the past are already in prison with more to come — and there’s no doubt impeachment cries out for implementation. But Barr is not beyond reach and he should be forced to lawyer-up himself now and be made an example as well as made to pay.

