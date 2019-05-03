CONGRESS failing the Nation and the Constitution

So much happening in Washington, in the White House, in the Congress, and in the Courts. But with all the smoke the big fires are being allowed to burn: Climate, national debt, crumbling America, nuclear/space/super arms race, and WAR prep!

Lots to say about the growings of serious regional even world war preparations. The debate is not whether to move the Doomsday Clock back from the brink, but to advance it beyond 2 minutes to midnight where it has never been before!

The Congress is abdicating responsibility to deal with the big fires. Take Venezuela. Just the other day the Secretary of State made the most direct war threat ever. He said quite clearly that if all the other covert war measures fail – the CIA plots, economic bombs, and media propaganda – the U.S. will militarily invade Venezuela. Indeed the Trumpees have been trying to provoke and/or create an excuse to do so for some time.

The decision to go to war is Constitutionally vested in the Congress. But here once again and oh so blatantly the Congress is AWOL. Even the military is resisting the Trumpees with a top General the other day refusing to give the White House the war plans Trump/Bolton/Pompeo are demanding. It’s time for the Congress to say NO and STOP the Trumpees before it’s too late for us all.

