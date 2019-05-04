Mueller Failed in one unforgiveable way

True, his mandate was limited. Also true he has been a saluting Republican operative all his life.

Mueller’s unforgivable failure is not that he didn’t reach conclusions as everyone expected. In fact it seems to have come as quite a shock to Barr and Rosenstein that the Mueller Report didn’t reach the conclusion there had been “Obstruction of Justice”. It was quite a shock to the White House as well which for months had been working on their rebuttal report which in the end they decided was surprisingly not necessary.

Mueller’s unforgivable failure was that he didn’t demand that Trump himself answer the many questions under oath in front of the Grand Jury or in some other way in person.

True, it’s very rare indeed where there is a legal proceeding where it is possible to demand Presidential testimony. This was such a proceeding and there is ample precedent for requiring the President to do so…just think back not too long ago to Bill Clinton and the perjury testimony that led to his impeachment over far far far less weighty matters.

Now we’re going to see if the Trumpees prevent Mueller from public testimony and/or considerably restrict him. Mueller himself remains quite silent. Will he continue saluting or will he attempt to actually defend the Constitution and the Country by defying those he has saluted all his life?

