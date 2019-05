Facebook and Zuckerberg are now officially “dangerous”. By taking it on themselves to decide who among all of us is “dangerous” and “hateful” and “anti-Semitic” Facebook and Zuck have themselves becomes a significant and growing danger. By unilaterally deciding who it will “allow” on “it’s” platform and who it will overnight remove and banish Facebook itself is not the danger it was originally designed to prevent. So it’s time for all of us to reevaluate.

