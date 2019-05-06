I have thought and said for some time now that I was doubtful Mueller would publicly testify before Congress. It’s always risky to put such thoughts in writing for if and when proven wrong it’s embarrassing. But even so I’ll do so again today.

Both Trump and Barr want everything to have been ended with Barr’s testimony before the Republican led Senate and the Lindsay Graham led committee. Despite what they have said I believe they are maneuvering to block and/or restrict Mueller as well as McGahn and everyone else.

Mueller himself probably does not want to testify but also does not want to appear to not want to do so. Mueller has saluted to higher and Republican authorities all his life and knows only that way of operating, which is why he was selected in the first place and why he wrote the report the way he did. It’s like when Colin Powell was delegated to go before the U.N. Security Council to make the case for what became the invasion of Iraq because of the non-existent “weapons of mass destruction”. Powell was the one with maximum credibility at the time for that role; just as Mueller was the one with maximum credibility to take on the role of Special Counsel.

Mueller has already made two unforgiveable decisions:

First he abrogated his responsibility to demand that Trump appear in person before his investigation rather than give written responses nearly all of which said he didn’t remember.

Second of course it was his job to reach a conclusion with regard to the major charge of Obstruction of Justice, though then he had to leave it to the Justice Department to decide whether and how to prosecute and the Congress to decide whether and how to impeach. In this historic matter Mueller failed allowing two Trump appointees, Rosenstein and Barr, to then “land the plane” safely for their boss.

We’re going to know soon! Stay tuned!

