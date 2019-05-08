Human Extinction ahead?!

Multiple Choice Question: What is more important?

Michael Cohen reports to prison (big picture on top)

US says China reneges on trade commitments

Shifting definition of ‘electability’

Dems going to charge Barr with contempt

Trump honors Woods (big picture)

Extinctions put humans at grave risk landmark U.N. report warns

For the Washington Post the last choice, which is oh so obviously the most important, just manages to get lower front-page mention while all the other choices get played up much more a few with big pictures.

