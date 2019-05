Bolton, protege of Sheldon Adelson and Netanyahu, has been tasked as their representative to ignite a major regional war that will take down Israel’s enemies and assure Israeli/US/Saudi dominance of the region for decades to come. That’s been the plan for some time now, and super neocon Bolton, working with super Evangelical Pompeo, working with super Zionist Kushner, is closer to the Israeli goals than ever.

