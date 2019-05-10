War! War! War!

The U.S. is at military war throughout the Middle East and now aiming to add Lebanon, Iran, Palestine and beyond. Not to mention the still escalating huge arms sales to the Saudis, Gulf countries, Israel, and beyond and thus the extreme complicity in the additional wars in Yemen and beyond. Not to mention military preparations for Venezuela if all the CIA plotting and economic torturing doesn’t do their trick.

The U.S. is at economic war — dropping ever bigger sanctions, financial, and strangulation bombs wantonly far and wide. Beyond North Korea and Venezuela this includes bombs against the other aspiring multi-polar powers Russia and China; with threats even to sanction American allies like Turkey and Europeans if they trade with Iran or even buy energy or special electronic from Russia or China.

The U.S. is at covert and cyber war with much of the world even more than in the past. The CIA and NSA are constantly spying, threatening and coercing, plotting coups and “regime changes”.

Bottom Line: That others in the world are trying to protect themselves with counter-measures is quite justified after such blatant American military, political, and economic imperialism.

Advertisements