Trump outlasted and outfoxed Mueller and the rest of us. The interview never took place. Mueller’s Report was castrated and woefully spun by Trump and his operatives. The Dems are on the defensive, confused, scared, and heading toward more and many defeats, including in 2020. And even Mueller’s long-hyped testimony is likely to be totally blocked, and/or severely restricted, and actually he probably wants that for his own reasons without being able to say so.

