BOLTON – Extreme Neocon Zionist War Criminal

Bottom Line: On behalf of Israel, Adelson, the military-industrial complex, and the hard-line Neocons, Bolton is leading Trump into even worse unending wars with considerable help from Pompeo and the extreme Zionist Evangelicals. Bolton, who could not get confirmed by the Senate for his temporary role at the U.N. years ago, would have a hard time getting confirmed for any major position even now and even with the Republican Senate, which is why he was put into the NSC job which does not require confirmation or accountability.

