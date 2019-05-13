Time for China to respond, but asymmetrically

China has more than $1.2 trillion in U.S. Treasury Bonds. Through serious historic fiscal mismanagement the Americans are in need of borrowing even more this year and in the years ahead. The Trumpees want the Fed to keep interest rates super low not only to keep the U.S. economy artificially stimulated as the next Presidentiali election approaches, but also to keep the interest paid on the overall $22+ trillion debt low.

So China, it’s time to respond, and please do so in your usually low-key but firm way. No need for any announcements in fact. Just start slowly reducing your holdings of U.S. debt. Do this in two ways. First each month buy just a little less of new debt, just a few percent less every month. Second as previous debt purchases run their course and mature no longer buy new debt to replace the old but rather slowly each month trickle debt redemption.

Taking these steps will slowly cause the cost of further U.S. borrowing, which is baked into Trump economics, to go up and will cause the interest paid on new U.S. debt to slowly increase.

Yes the Americans will further countermove. But see this as an opportunity. To be blunt about it, you can’t rely on the U.S. anymore. The Americans are bringing about their own demise, so just let them. There’s a whole big world out there. Further expand your One Belt and One Road even faster. Further your trade and investment relations with Europe and Russia and what we use to call “the third world”. Find other countries -especially the UK, Germany, France, and Russia as well – for more of your students to go to universities. Encourage your citizens to visit and tour countries other than the U.S.

Don’t do these things with a belligerent tone. Do them quietly and politely but get on with this and let the Americans know China is not going to be bullied as they have gotten so spoiled to doing to everyone for so long.

And while you are at it, start buying more Iranian oil, work more closely with North Korea, and in coordination with your Russian ally take further steps in Venezuela and other Latin American and African countries as well.

Of course you’ve been forced by the Americans to considerably expand your military deterrent capabilities. Expand that further as well. But make sure not to get sucked into military conflicts in the Middle East or beyond your own close-to-home sphere of influence areas. Soon, but not yet, you will have sufficient military power — which now also means cyber and space and covert capabilities — to deter the Americans from even war-gaming attacks on you.

And one more very important thing. Please know that many Americans realize their own country needs to be held back and contained. Yes we know you’ve got lots of problems of your own and we are rather concerned by the excessively repressive policies on your home front. But right now we’re talking geo-politics and preventing world conflagration — so move calmly but firmly with regard to the dangerous and self-endangered U.S.A.

