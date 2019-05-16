U.S. declares war of civilizations against China

A high-ranking State Department official, it may have been Pompeo himself, has described China as “a really different civilization” and the first “great power competitor that is not Caucasian”. Trump’s former Chief Strategist has screamed out in a major Washington Post Op Ed declaring that we are in an economic war with China in a “geopolitical struggle” against a “radical cadre of the Chinese Communist system” The world is “half slave and half free” according to Steve Bannon and the super imperialist neocons, among whom is Trump’s current National Security Adviser Bolton.

Now that we’re in a real ideological and existential clash of civilizations, if you believe the rhetoric and threats of the Trumpees, expect the Chinese to step up their game and prepare for all eventualities, including War in the Pacific ignited in Taiwan or North Korea, and even limited world war fought with cyber and space weapons, in addition to economic bombs, and maybe even the final war Einstein and others warned about at the dawn of the nuclear age.

Advertisements