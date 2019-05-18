China to take aim at Apple and Big Mac?

Time for China to play hardball? How about some restrictions on Apple “technology” and sales, and on Big Mac/Kentucky Fried overweight indulgence? Sure some in China will miss such American goodies; but most will be glad to see their China standing up to the American bully and besides there are plenty of alternatives these days to these American staples as Starbucks is already aware.

And, if the Trumpees rachet things up further, maybe it’s time to further restrict General Motors as well as it is selling more of some models now in China than it is back home!

