Trump “Crazy”

“In his mind, Trump thinks he has a gun to Iran’s head with sanctions and he is trying to shut down our economy. This is all in his imagination. Now he wants us to call him? This is a crazy president!… Trump is not quite balanced and stable in his decision making, so we are dealing with a confused White House. Iran receives various signals which show that no one knows who owns the White House…. Trump’s tweets are self-contradictory.”

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Director of foreign affairs in Iran Parliament

