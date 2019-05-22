Russia smartly expanding further internet outreach

The Russians under Putin have been very smart in how they have approached the international information situation. Some may call it info wars, others like myself may see it as an understandable reaction to U.S. attempts for many years to control, twist, and spin information to their advantage. RT and RT America are of course the flagship Russian attempts to spread their influence, ideas, and maybe most importantly new and counter information. In most cases they’ve done so very professionally including hiring many top-notch Americans to be their own journalists, presenters and in noteable cases to host their own programs. “Question More” is the RT motto and indeed they have made extremely good use of it.

There are many other Russian-sponsored efforts using the Internet. Sputnik at the top of that list. One of the newest is STRATEGIC CULTURE — https://www.strategic-culture.org/ Here this new Russian-created and financed operation has been reaching out to American writers and analysts who can’t get into American publications, offering them small amounts to write exclusive articles. Another smart move. And some excellent articles, many much better and more on target when it comes to geo-strategic affairs than you will find in WaPo or NYTimes.

Advertisements