Time to stop Facebook

In most cases government intervention should be last resort. Traditional anti-trust is one exception. And in this new internet era preventing mega corporations like Amazon and Facebook from exploiting their domination in one area from using all their money and clout from gobbling up other unassociated areas may be another.

Case in point: Facebook which has just announced it is going to launch a new global financial currency soon. This should not be allowed. And if U.S. laws can’t prevent it maybe it’s time for organizations like Tencent and Alibaba and maybe even government-sponsored media organizations like RT to either do the same to enhance rather than squelch competition, or even for their governments to find ways to step in.

Advertisements