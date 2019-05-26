“We’d be in war everywhere if it was up to this guy”

“This guy”? So POTUS Trump privately unleashed a few days ago about the “guy” he made his National Security Adviser, the super-neocon extreme-Zionist mega-bomber, carefully-mustached, Sheldon Adelson-protege, John Bolton.

But remember now Trump is actually the manipulated party, not the great manipulator he professes himself to be. Bolton is positioned as foreign-policy Machievelli because of Adelson, Netanyahu, Kushner, and the Israeli/Jewish AIPAC Lobby. It is they, and their Bolton-in-Chief, who know what they are doing and where they are taking Trump, not the other way around.

