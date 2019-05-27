Trump and Bibi’s Mega Maga Threats

To Iranian President Rouhani: “Never ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before,” Trump tweeted last July 22 in all CAPS.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again,” Trump further tweeted 19 May.

Bibi of Israel, the extreme Zionist Neocons (Bolton), the extreme Zionist Evangelicals (Pompeo), and the Kushner/Friedman/Greenblatt triumvirate, are all combined manipulating Trump into an extremely dangerous, destructive, immoral, and totally unnecessary regional war in the Middle East with targets: Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine.

