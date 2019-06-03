Subpoena Mueller Now!

A long time ago, when no one else was saying so, I clearly wrote I did not believe Mueller wanted to testify before Congress and that he was maneuvering to make that so; as well as to cover up so much that has happened with a panoply of delays coupled with political and legal distortions.

If Mueller wasn’t going to reach conclusions, if he already believed he could not indict the President no matter what, if he knew he would just be an employee of the Trump Justice Department, he never should have taken the job as Special Counsel.

If Mueller now refuses to answer questions before the independent Congress about all that has happened in his two years on the job supposedly for the American people he should not have taken the job in the first place.

There is nothing that prevented Mueller from reaching clear conclusions about crimes, law and justice. That is what he was supposed to do! There is nothing that prevents him from testifying before Congress and the American people and clearly answering questions of which there are so many.

CONGRESS must now tell Mueller he must appear; and if he balks subpoena him and demand that he answers all questions forthrightly, under oath, and without evasion!

Here are my past comments about Mueller during the past two months:

