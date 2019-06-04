June 4, 5, 6 – All History Changing But Oh So Different

Thirty years ago on June 4 was the Tiananmen Massacre in Peking. Young people in China don’t even know about it and for those who do they are arrested if they even try to talk about it, though a major remembrance demonstration is taking place today in Hong Kong.

Fifty-two years ago on June 5 Israel started a war of expansion, secretly aided by the U.S., and then in the last days attacked the U.S.S. Liberty Ship and contrary to assurances invaded Syria and also took the Golan Heights in addition to all the areas to the Jordan River and Suez Canal.

Seventy-five years ago on June 6 was D-Day in France and rather than German control of Europe it was the start of near complete world dominance by the U.S., soon followed by the U.N., NATO, the start of the nuclear age, and the Cold War.

Advertisements