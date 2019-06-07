FlashBack 2013: US has Fomented Syrian Civil War

I wrote this six years ago when Obama was President and the Israelis and Neocons were desperately trying to get him to intervene big and take down the Assad government in Damascus: “Once again Americans are being taken into a historic conflict based on lies, deceptions, the military-industrial complex, and foreign lobbies. And it won’t end in Syria…the real target is Iran…and the real goal is nothing less than reconstituting control of the region via “client regimes” which means undermining and taking out everyone else who will not comply.



Full Comment I wrote in 2013 about Syria:

U.S. HAS FOMENTED THE SYRIAN CIVIL WAR

The American mainstream (lamestream) media keeps broadcasting that maybe now finally the U.S. will “get engaged” in Syria.

What is continually overlooked is that the U.S. has been fomenting the creation of the Syrian civil war for some time, carefully coordinating with top allies Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and with help from Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, UAE and Bahrain as well.

Using the weapons of covert war (CIA), economic war (Commerce and Treasury Departments), intelligence war (NSA), and propaganda war (State Dept and NGOs) the US has been encouraging and fueling the civil war in Syria from the start.

Moreover, the U.S. undermined the Geneva Conference that took place in summer 2012 and has prevented international diplomatic efforts this year that were aiming to bring about a political solution at Geneva II this summer.

Using allies and pretending not to know advanced arms have been flowing to the Syrian “rebels” for some time now. How else would it have been possible for a “rebel” army to take on the well-trained and well-armed Syrian army? What happened in Benghazi, where the American Ambassador was killed, was part of the covert effort to funnel Libyan weapons to the Syrian “rebels”.

But failing to bring down the Syrian Baath Government the U.S. and allies have been raising the stakes in recent months with more money, weapons, training, as well as covert, black, and no doubt false flag ops.

Once again Americans are being taken into a historic conflict based on lies, deceptions, the military-industrial complex, and foreign lobbies. And it won’t end in Syria…the real target is Iran…and the real goal is nothing less than reconstituting control of the region via “client regimes” which means undermining and taking out everyone else who will not comply.

