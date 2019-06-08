China and Russia in alliance against U.S.

The State Visit of President Xi to Moscow this week, followed by his joint statement with President Putin and his attendance at the St. Petersberg International Economic Forum means that all but in name China and Russia are now in alliance against the U.S.

Xi brought with him a delegation of 1000+ while the Americans were busy sanctioning and boycotting what has become the Russian international version of Davos.

There is also substantial and fast growing economic and political cooperation between Russia and China, including escalating efforts to dethrone the U.S. Dollar as the essential international currency.

Additionally there is also now substantial military build-up and cooperation including for the first time joint military and naval exercises and war games.

OH yes, need to mention D-Day as well! Though without the tremendous Russian sacrifices fighting the Nazis D-Day in France would likely not have been possible, the Russian President was not invited to the ceremonies while the German Chancellor was!

