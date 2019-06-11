Xi should say No to Trump…smartly yet firmly

Trump keeps saying he will be meeting Xi at the Osaka Summit in a few weeks. So far Xi has wisely said nothing. He’ll be even more wise if he says NO…or rather “NO Unless…”

Xi should go the summit but without any scheduled meeting with Trump. Maybe he will first suggest the foreign ministers should meet to pin down a specific agenda. Maybe he should just say nothing, smile, meet with other world leaders, and hold no photo-op meeting with Trump which is what he so relishes…and needs.

What Xi should definitely not do is allow himself and China to be further bullied and manipulated by Trump. What he should do is both carrot and stick. The carrot in this case is the meeting itself with at least some pre-determined mutually agreeable steps forward. The stick should be that Trump first agree to stop attacking Huawei and other Chinese companies, and to demonstrate that with a pledge to stop the extradition attempt of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou from Canada. And the further sticks should be that unless Trump stops undermining Huawei and other Chinese special interests, and halts any further tariff hikes, China will start implementing retaliatory steps against maybe Apple or IBM and take initial steps that can be ratcheted up to restrict rare earth minerals and U.S. currency holdings.

