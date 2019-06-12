I’ve had many positive things to say about RT and RT America in recent years. And in general, when it comes to international coverage RT has overtaken all the American networks, especially CNN and FOX, as well as the BBC. But with regard to China they have failed, and it’s hardly a secret why with the increasingly close relations between China and Russia, and Xi and Putin. In fact kind of looks like a back-room censorship deal has been done to please and appease China.

While the rest of the world last week was memorializing Tiananmen with significant demonstrations in Hong Kong and Taiwan and many articles worldwide, hardly anything from RT. And while today what may be the largest anti-government demonstrations ever are taking place in Hong Kong demanding legal autonomy from China, and incidentally the most incendiary demonstrations in China since Tiananmen are underway, nothing from RT.

