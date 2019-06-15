If China was smart…

China does have many things to be fearful about…most especially the way the United States tries to control, manipulate, and undermine. China is well aware that it is now in a neo-cold war of considerable dimensions and danger with the U.S.

But at the same time China has so many things to be proud of and has gained so much in stature and power in the last few years. So now is the time for Beijing to demonstrate that stature and power in a smart way with regard to Hong Kong.

With Hong Kong there is an opportunity for China so show both it’s strength and it’s wisdom. The protests about the proposed new extradition law have clearly hit a major nerve in HK. On the mainland Beijing has been taking more and more steps to assert it’s authority and enforce it’s increasingly repressive laws and procedures. In Hong Kong it can now show strength by smartly setting aside the extradition law in the face of so much understandable protest.

The law itself is not needed. But the Communist party fears that if it gives in to protests, no matter how major and even justified, it’s authority will suffer. In this case however it can show strength by being flexible and reasonable on something that is really not crucial. In view of the special status and history of HK, a really strong and wise government in Beijing would in fact now do just that.

