Iran War: Made In Israel

When the super bombs and missiles are added to the covert and economic bombs, make no mistake about it, this is another war orchestrated by Israel. The Israelis, through their still omnipotent Lobby, and with the help of their neocon and evangelical conspirators, have been pushing for this historic war for quite some time. And it’s not just Iran. If and when they can get it ignited they plan to take down Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine and thus “secure” the region — mostly with U.S. force but combined now with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf — for a long time. That’s the plan, they’ve been pushing and maneuvering for it for some time, and now they are closer than ever.

