Expect US Limited Strike…to start

The historic combination of extreme Zionists, Evangelicals, Neocons, and Arab Dictators (Saudi Arabia and the UAE now aligned with Israel at the top of that list) have been maneuvering to create this situation for some time. They don’t care about Trump’s re-election as much as they care about using him while they can to accomplish their goals. And their major maximum goals are super historic as well as super dangerous — “regime change” in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine forcing all opposition to Israel/American/Saudi/Egyptian/Gulf domination of the region into either submission or oblivion.

Advertisements