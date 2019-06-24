What AOC Should Now Do!



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under fire for calling U.S. imprisonment cages for immigrant children concentration camps. Republicans have challenged her to visit Auschwitz with a Holocaust memorial group.

AOC should tell the Republicans: “I agree to visit Auschwitz as long as those I go with agree to visit Palestinian refugee camps in Gaza and the worst of the U.S. detention camps on our southern border with me. And that means at least two of the Republican congressmen who have been most critical of me should agree to come with us.”

