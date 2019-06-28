China is Right about Pompeo

“The world needs to be vigilant against the erosion of human peace caused by Pompeo, which is like that of a worm… The entire diplomatic world ought to despise and suppress his conduct.” He is a “malicious poisoner of global diplomacy.”

These are quotes in recent days from Chinese state television. So we Americans owe the Chinese media thanks for so truthfully speaking up about Pompeo, though of course we’re aware they can’t do so about their own leaders who in fact had to give them the OK to do so about Pompeo.

It’s not just Pompeo they should be targeting of course. Super anti-China Evangelical Pence should be in their sights as should the new also super anti-China Defense Secretary who is a long-time super lobbyist for the war industry. And though restraint about Trump personally is understandable with Xi and Trump about to get together in Osaka tomorrow, there should be little doubt their unleashing against Pompeo is meant to send a message to his Presidential enabler.

