Not only did the G20 “leaders” totally overlook all the killings and beheadings and dismemberments perpetrated by MBS and his cutthroat regime in Riyadh, as well as the genocidal destruction of Yemen, as well as fomenting the horrendous wars in Syria and Libya and beyond, as well as the support for the Sisi Junta in Egypt…but they agreed that the G-20 next year will be held in Saudi Arabia! Damn Them!

