Kim Wins Big

He was the ruthless killing hated horrible dictator whose country was going to be pulverized in war and otherwise strangled into submission. That’s how Kim of the DPRK was portrayed by Trump himself when he came to be POTUS.

Now Kim is the smiling, “loving”, special friend of the American President who has been legitimized on the world stage by The Donald far more than he could have imagined just a short time ago.

And besides that he’s got more nukes, missiles, and hugely destructive conventional weapons than before his embrace with Trump. Indeed he’s close to the long-term goals of the DPRK as being a fully recognized separate country as well as a de facto recognized nuclear weapons one.

Advertisements