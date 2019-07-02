TIANANMEN HONG KONG!

This is of major historical significant! Yesterday saw the largest and most significant public protest against the Communist Party of China since Tiananmen Square, the 30th anniversary of which was earlier this year. Back then Hong Kong was still British! The current uprising in Hong Kong is the most important ever, even more so than the Umbrella Revolution in 2014 which lasted months. This new revolt occurred yesterday on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong being “reunited” with China, and it is not over.

