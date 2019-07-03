Treasoner-In-Chief

He jokes with Russia’s President about foreign election “interference” that did in fact help him get “elected”…or was it “selected”….regardless of definitive proof of actual “collusion”.

He mocks the independent media and joins with Putin, a man who has ordered the imprisonment and intimidation of many journalists, has the blood of dozens on his hands, and goes unchallenged when he compares media in Russia to media in the U.S.A.

He is a physical rapist of women and a psychological rapist racist when it comes to immigrants and Muslims.

He accuses the former President of being illegimate (which he himself actually is) and wantonly accuses others including Robert Mueller of crimes and treason (of which he himself is guilty).

He blatantly violates the emoluments clause of the Constitution and repeatedly desecrates so much of it’s meaning while constantly proclaiming he is the MAGA man!

This is the personal who more than any President before him deserves and necessitates impeachment. At the least the historical record, quite voluminous in this case, needs to be compiled and the matters brought publicly before trial in the Senate regardless of outcome.

