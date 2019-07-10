Dr. Hisham Ahmed

A great man known to but a few died Monday and was buried not in his home of Palestine but in California yesterday. As he did throughout his life he struggled with great courage and dignity until the tragic end. The week before his death he called asking for help which he had never done before. A few of us were desperately trying to raise the funds at the time that he died. This is what we were sending to people last week, which now has information about his remarkable life which should continue to inspire people fighting for Palestinian freedom and dignity and independence which Hisham championed through his life every single day. His wife and two children are now alone and deserving.
PROFESSOR HISHAM AHMED
Hisham Ahmed has led a most distinguished, courageous, and accomplished life. But now he is dying. The very specialized treatment and doctors he urgently needs are available only in Switzerland at a total cost of about $100,000 which after years of hospitalization and special care in the U.S. is far beyond his means. The Swiss clinic has a remarkable rate of treatment success and he has been in touch with the senior doctors there who have reviewed his medical file and urged him to come right away on 15 July.
Dr. Ahmed’s extraordinary list of publications and conferences and much other information is available at his website: http://hishamahmed.com
So that you can see and hear him, Professor Ahmed was interviewed about the Middle East Peace Process in 1994, shortly after the historic White House ceremony with Arafat, Rabin, and Clinton in September 1993. His analysis was far more lucid and correct than nearly all others who were being called on at that time to analyze what had happened and predict what it would lead to. Those interviews can we watched at: https://vimeo.com/12809125 https://vimeo.com/12810456
Among Dr. Ahmed’s many accomplishments he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship by the U.S. Government and he was also awarded to be a special fellow for two years by the prestigious Institute of Current World Affairs in Washington, DC. ICWA information is available at: https://www.icwa.org/?s=hISHAM+aHMED&category_name=newsletters