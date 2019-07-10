Dr. Hisham Ahmed

Professor Hisham Ahmed is a remarkable man who has led an extraordinary life. He was born penniless and blind in a cold tent in Deheisha Refugee camp near Bethlehem, then a part of Jordan as it was three years before the 1967 Six-Day War. It was lack of medical care and nutrition that led to both he and his brother being born blind. Somehow, 17 years later, he was proclaimed to be one of the top three students in Palestine, a culture that tremendously values education, despite his major handicap. This lead to a series of full scholarships in the U.S. culminating in a Ph.D. from the University of California Santa Barbara. And this lead to a major teaching career in a number of U.S. universities, at the premier Palestinian University of Bir Zeit, and he is now a tenured Professor on leave because of his illness, and former Chairman of the Political Science Department, at St. Mary’s College in California. Along the way Dr. Ahmed has been one of the most prominent Palestinian intellectuals and scholars leading the way among his people for coexistence with Israel and finding some way to achieve the “Two-State Solution”. At the time of the last Palestinian Presidential election in 2006, when all the parties and factions had to come together to agree on a three-person panel to interview separately all of the candidates on Palestinian television, and again despite his blindness, Hisham was selected for that prestigious role.

Hisham Ahmed has led a most distinguished, courageous, and accomplished life. But now he is dying. The very specialized treatment and doctors he urgently needs are available only in Switzerland at a total cost of about $100,000 which after years of hospitalization and special care in the U.S. is far beyond his means. The Swiss clinic has a remarkable rate of treatment success and he has been in touch with the senior doctors there who have reviewed his medical file and urged him to come right away on 15 July.

Dr. Ahmed’s extraordinary list of publications and conferences and much other information is available at his website: http://hishamahmed.com

So that you can see and hear him, Professor Ahmed was interviewed about the Middle East Peace Process in 1994, shortly after the historic White House ceremony with Arafat, Rabin, and Clinton in September 1993. His analysis was far more lucid and correct than nearly all others who were being called on at that time to analyze what had happened and predict what it would lead to. Those interviews can we watched at: https://vimeo.com/12809125 https://vimeo.com/12810456

Among Dr. Ahmed’s many accomplishments he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship by the U.S. Government and he was also awarded to be a special fellow for two years by the prestigious Institute of Current World Affairs in Washington, DC. ICWA information is available at: https://www.icwa.org/?s=hISHAM+aHMED&category_name=newsletters