Trump’s Super Dangerous Bubble Economy

In just less than three years as President, the U.S. national debt has risen a whopping 25% and continues to gallop into uncharted territory. Trump is presiding over a dangerous bubble economy based on massive tax cuts for the rich, massive increases for the military and DHS, all made possible by borrowed money which even at current super low interest rates the servicing of which will soon be the largest yearly federal expenditure!

The Trumpees are leading the U.S. to major economic problems, maybe even an economic doomsday, in future years after Trump is gone and the super wealthy have cashed in at home maybe cashed out beyond.

