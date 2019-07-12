WHAT to do now about MUELLER?

The Trumpees have already delayed and blocked key persons who worked with Mueller from testifying behind closed doors in advance of Mueller’s long-delayed public testimony. And Trump with Barr has also been maneuvering to block, limit or intimidate Mueller through various means. On top of that Mueller has himself done all he could to not testify, or to put it off as long as he can, or to greatly limit anything he is forced to do by subpoena. Now with today’s abrupt additional week delay, his already very limited testimony time has been put off again. So there is a new opportunity for the House and the Dems who run it to demonstrate they have determination and will not allow Mueller to evade them any longer. Here’s what they should do:

Mueller should now be told he must appear before each of the two House committees on separate days, one day next week and one day the following week, starting each day at 9am and lasting as long as the Committee has questions to pose to him….which obviously should be all day. If he refuses he should be so subpoenaed separately by each Committee. He may see this as the excuse he is looking for to refuse; in which fast and intense case legal action should be taken against him. The two committees should immediately now subpoena Mueller’s top assistants and all others who may have relevant information requiring them to meet with Committee staff and/or appear privately before the Committees in order to fully prepare for Mueller in public. If Mueller, his assistances, the Justice Department, or anyone else should further attempt to block these plans the House should act with full determination not to allow them to prevail. That means, if necessary as a last resort, the House should invoke impeachment proceedings without further delay which will give them maximum power to enforce all subpoenas and document demands.

