What Iran should now Do/Say

So far the Iranians have done only Part 1 of what should be done by having their President say publicly to the Americans: “The moment you stop sanctions and bullying, we are ready to negotiate.” Since that is not going to happen with the Trumpees, Part 2 is even more important, and this time it should come first from the Foreign Minister who will be at the U.N. this week, then reinforced from the President in Tehran, and then maybe even further emphasized by the Supreme Leader for all the world to hear loudly:

“We look forward to further talks and negotiations with the U.S. and the U.N. Security Council which unanimously approved the JCPOA and which is the primary body responsible for international peace, international law, and the sanctity of approved international agreements. If not before, we suggest the UNSC convene a special session for this purpose at the start of the upcoming General Assembly, after which whatever ongoing negotiations are necessary can be continued under the auspices of the Security Council throughout the UNGA.”

