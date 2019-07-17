Brit Amb secretly confirmed Steele Dossier as ‘Absolutely Legit’

Sir Kim Darroch and Christopher Steele

The leaked diplomatic tapes that led to the defrocking of the tremendously respected and senior Brit Ambassador has a revelation of great importance, especially with the Mueller testimony looming. He enthusiastically endorsed the Steele Dossier which lies at the heart of the Mueller probe as “Absolutely Legit”. And in another surprising development, it’s now been leaked that Steele himself underwent a major 16-hour 2-day grilling by UK and US intelligence in London in June.

These developments and others may explain the abrupt further delay in the Mueller testimony from yesterday till 24 July — like now an effort to facilitate further frantic attempts to limit what subjects and questions are going to be raised with Mueller, and what answers he is going to give.

