This is a thank you to the Soccer Women Champions for not going to Trump’s White House and playing his psycho babble games. He holds a coveted office at a respected location, legitimately or not. But when the person in that office and location is one like Trump it’s best to shun him and disrespect the despicable, dishonest, conniving, cheating, lying, dangerous person he himself actually is.

So, big thanks again for having the courage and the balls (pun intended!) so Shun Him.

