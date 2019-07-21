Mueller – Careerist Republican Operative

About to finally publicly testify after so many delays former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is a lifelong mainstream Republican Operative and a careerist Washington insider. These are the qualifications that got him his latest position, as well as those in his past. Furthermore, Mueller was appointed and directed by others like him, all also lifelong career Republican Operatives. Furthermore still, from the start, he accepted a very limited mandate and was always under the control of the Trump Justice Department with top officials in fact appointed by the very man they were investigating. Mueller could have acknowledged from the beginning, but we only learned after his two-year investigation was completed, that with this background he had agreed from the get-go that he could not indict or even look into criminal charges against a sitting President under any circumstances. We also subsequently learned that Mueller believed important additional matters beyond his mandate would not be considered because other remedies were available if a sitting President were found to have committed high crimes and misdemeanors.



Remember as well Mueller is tops when it comes to manipulating his way around Washington and the Congress. Wed will be his 89th time testifying in one capacity or another on the Hill. But this time may be the only time he forced a subpoena upon himself to bring about further delay and obfuscation.

Now after repeated and repeated and repeated delays and limitations that Mueller himself has insisted upon, and with just a few days left before the long Congressional recess, Mueller has successfully maneuvered so that he appears only on the same one day for just a few hours each before both House Committees investigating the most outrageous and dangerous President in American history.



