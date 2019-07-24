Bumbling, Stumbling, Confused Mueller

No wonder he didn’t ever want to testify in public! We now know Robert Mueller, whatever his past, is no longer a man who could have seriously lead the major investigation that bears his name. He could have only been a figure-head. As one quick headline put it, Mueller was:

Caught off Guard, Falling Apart, Mumbling, Bumbling, Stuttering, Confused, Doddering, Nervous, COMPLETELY LOST!

The Dems should have impeached Trump long ago. They should have compiled the complete record of his high crimes and misdemeanors and put it out there. Relying on Mueller and wasting so much time may prove to be their fatal error, not only with regard to impeachment but with regard to 2020!

