Dems Guilty of More Political Malfeasance

Earlier this month on 13 July, more than two weeks ago, I headlined “Dems Guilty of Political Malfeasance”. It was a mistake from the start to let years go by while long-time Washington insider and FBI cover-up expert had a very limited mandate to investigate just some of the Trump high crimes and misdemeanors. It was then a mistake to allow his testimony to be put off, over and over again, and then be substantially limited in time and scope. The fatal mistake may be in not even letting the appropriate committees hold impeachment inquiry hearings where they could have demanded and forced testimony and documents that they have still not been able to achieve. It was their responsibility to compile the record of this worst and most dangerous American President in history and put it forth to the American people. And now as they begin their long summer recess today it was their responsibility to say these are not normal times, we are not this year going on vacation, that at least the two committees will remain in Washington investigating the multiple types and levels of evidence that warrant beyond doubt impeaching this President. That is the responsibility of the Dems and of the one government entity they control and which has this authority. They have failed so badly. It may cost them the next election as well; and it may cost many of us our future and our country.

Dems Guilty of Political Malfeasance

13 July 2019 The Dems of Congress are guilty of political malfeasance and have let our country and our constitution down in serious ways. Trump, Barr, Rosenstein, Pence, Mueller — ALL long-time Republican operatives — have run circles around them. Now they are absurdly claiming that the latest Mueller testimony delay is a win for them because they got him to agree to one more hour of testimony! T he whole continually delayed agreement with Mueller from the start stinks all over demonstrating ongoing weakness and irresolution by the Dems! And now the still very limited testimony comes just two days before the House recesses for six weeks and by the time they come back it’s all but too late for impeachment proceedings as the 2020 election campaign will be well underway.

So in reality the Dems have been out-maneuvered time after time after time. At the very least they should have compiled the impeachment volumes that would have in effect served as an unprecedented indictment. The evidence would have been voluminous, far far more than for any other President in history. This would have then required the Senate to hold a trial based on the encyclopedic abundance evidence which would have gone far far beyond the mandate of what Justice Department Mueller looked into and wrote about. Regardless of what the Republican Senate would then have done, the tremendous amount of impeachment evidence for so many different reasons would have been properly gathered and put before the American people.

But Trump, Barr, Pence and in reality their Mueller (check out his actual background history) have succeeded in confusing, delaying, confounding, obstructing, and in the end out-maneuvering the Dems. And that’s among the main reasons why Trump is on the path to re-election, whether illegitimate or not in how he got to the White House in 2016 and what he has done since.

