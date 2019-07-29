Major Trump Coup

Trump has just struck another major blow to assure his reelection while vanquishing and making fearful any and all who oppose him. He has now taken over the entire U.S. intelligence apparatus with one major bold stroke. He has replaced a quasi-independent — albeit a former Republican Senator — Director of National Intelligence with a rabid Trumpee Congressman who has no serious intelligence experience. For Trump willingness to defend him and take all orders from him is what he demands. He got that pushing Tillerson out for Pompeo, and pushing former National Security Advisers out for Bolton, and pushing Mattis out. Now he has that with extreme Trumpee John Ratcliffe as DNI where he will have unprecedented access on behalf of Trump to all the most super secrets of government that Trump can use to safeguard and project himself while undermining and blackmailing those he wants to harm.

