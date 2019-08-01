Dem Disaster

They spent most of their time in the current debate round diminishing and discrediting each other. At times their target seemed to be Obama of yesteryear (and thus Biden) rather than Trump of today and tomorrow. Had the seriously negative talking points and attacks come from the Trumpees down the road they could have been far more easily dismissed. But now the Trumpees will have lots of ammunition provided by the Dems themselves against each other; and you can bet they will fiercely and continually exploit it.

