Trump’s Hong Kong “Riots”

Once again the despicable American President has sullied the office he holds and the country he is supposed to serve. As the Chinese government threatens military intervention in Hong Kong with escalating arrests and prison sentences for those demonstration for freedoms and democracy, Trump has not only condemned what is happening as “riots” he has told the Chinese these should “deal with” it “themselves”.

When it comes to basic human rights around the world that every American President before him has championed (at least rhetorically), Trump has thrown in his lot with Xi, Kim, Putin, Bibi, MBS and many of the worst authoritarian strongmen in our world. Even worse he keeps trying to emulate them here in the U.S. where neo-fascist, racist, xenophobic, lawless words and policies are as much his daily diet as is Twitter.

