AMERICANS Kill AMERICANS – Not foreigners, not ‘terrorists’

It is NOT ‘terrorists’ or ‘foreigners’ or Muslims or immigrants who kill Americans in large numbers. That is the mythological hype designed by the corporate-media military-industrial class to get all the money and weapons and war-policies they keep touting. Rather, every day in American more than a hundred Americans each are killed by:

Drugs (the pharma profiteers)

Guns (the NRA)

Road Crashes (govt infrastructure and law failures)

Suicide (failed health care system and culture)

Americans are continually ceaselessly propagandized by the same forces responsible for these deaths, and so many more broken lives, so that national money pours into the military, ‘homeland security’, and the war profiteers.

