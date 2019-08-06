TRUMPEES Setting the WORLD on FIRE

The really major story that may determine the fate of our world is not being focused on by the major U.S. media. It is not gun violence — which happens literally every day in the U.S. It is not Trump’s economic policies — which are short term successful but long-term pregnant with multiple disasters. It is the greatly expanded international nuclear, missile, space, and ‘smart’ ‘conventional’ arms race which the Trumpees are continually escalating forcing both China and Russia to respond in a worse-than-ever global arms race.

Having abrogating the INF and other historic treaties the Trumpees are racing to put attack missiles, novel hypersonic missiles, and a new generation of super nukes in Eastern Europe and in the Pacific. It’s obvious who is being targetted and that the Neocon/Evangelical Americans are determined on world control even at the risk of global annihilation. Both Russia and China are fast being forced to respond in kind and more. The world is becoming more and more dangerous and if I were in charge of the Doomsday Clock I would be moving it as never before to even closer to armageddon midnight.

